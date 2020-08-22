Letter: Consider solar panels

Don’t wait! Solar rebates from Holy Cross will drop starting in September, but if you lock in your system in August then you are still assured the rebates. Even if you finance the project your payments can be lower than your electric bill. This is one of those things that seems too good to be true, but it actually is true and should be a no-brainer for every homeowner. For example, for an electric bill that is $100 per month, after putting on solar panels your payments to the bank are $88 per month and your electric bill is only the $10 connection fee. You actually save a little money each month, increase the value of your home, generate your power from your own roof, make our own local grid more resilient and keep tons of coal from being burned — a win-win-win-win-win. We have trusted our local company Active Energies with two solar arrays on our home which generate more energy than we use each year. Call Erik at Active Energies at 970-306-5662 and he can give specifics for your home and walk you through the process — you won’t regret it!

Patrick Tvarkunas

Eagle