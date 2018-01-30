Letter: Consider the possibilities for using Eagle-Vail smiley face signage

Where was the smiley face movement when the tennis courts were deemed unsafe after years of neglect? Were they just too busy planning more community events? Certainly one would have thought that the neighborly movement folks would have taken it upon themselves to stick "smiles" on the Porta-Potty at the tennis facility to make it more visible to users.

Perhaps the cracks in the courts could have also been temporarily patched at the same time the movement folks were patching the leaky tennis facility roof with the smiles.

Oh, so many more possibilities for the signage — curious that the movement folks didn't think of them.

Aggie Chastain

Eagle-Vail