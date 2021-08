Regarding the debate in Avon over implementing a construction tax or a short term rental tax, town officials in Avon and Vail continue to wring their hands over how to raise funds to build affordable housing and opt for nickel-and-dime non-solutions while giving developers carte blanche to continue building multi-million dollar condos and high-end hotel rooms on every remaining scrap of land. Ridiculous!

Monica Perin

Avon