Letter: Controversial wolf reintroduction issue is complicated, costly and time-consuming

Thanks for Tom Lotshaw’s excellent article on the pros and cons of the upcoming ballot initiative regarding mandatory wolf introduction into Colorado within three years.

At the time this same issue was being discussed for Yellowstone I had a ranch in Cody with a cow/calf operation. As the article emphasizes, the truth is somewhere in between on this very controversial issue. The wolves resulted in less damage to ranchers than expected but the big issue here is how all this will be funded? It is much more complicated, time consuming and expensive than urbanites dictating policy to CPW. Be careful what you wish for! The wolves will arrive on their own in a much more natural way.

Respectfully,

Rol Hamelin

Vail