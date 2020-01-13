Letter: Couldn’t have said it any better | VailDaily.com

Letter: Couldn’t have said it any better

Opinion | January 13, 2020

I would like to applaud Paul Kahler for his letter in the January 11 paper. I could not have said it any better. I have been meaning to write about Richard Carnes and his bitter, biased columns. I am so disgusted with his writing that I no longer read it. Well done, Paul, I am with you 100%.

Patrick Eaton

Avon

Letters to the Editor
See more