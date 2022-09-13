Letter: Couldn’t we all afford to be a little more forgiving?

I read the article about the local man killing the dog chasing the deer on his property. Yes, he had every right to do that, didn’t he? After all, it’s his property. And there were plenty of no trespassing signs.

I thought, wow, he’s a pretty good shot to kill a dog while it’s chasing the deer with a bow and arrow. Which is the reason he said he killed the dog. It was chasing the deer. However, in the article which cites the report from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, it states: “Henry stated one of the two dogs stopped, and he ‘put it down, to stop it from further harassing the wildlife.'”

And that’s when he lined up his bow and shot the dog. A kill shot for sure. Another scenario might have been to wound the dog. Maybe shoot it in the hindquarters. I think that would have sent a message without killing someone’s pet. Many of us consider this man’s actions to be extreme and they were, no doubt about that! However, maybe we can learn from this. Couldn’t we all afford to be a little more thoughtful and forgiving in our daily interactions with others when they anger us?

Marlene Luczkow

Eagle