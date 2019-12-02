Letter: Country before party

What did you do to nurture our democracy? It’s up to each one of us to protect our rights and freedoms and put country above party. These were some of the words spoken by Barack Obama at the funeral for the great statesman Elijah Cummings. I watched and listened with much emotion and pride — Elijah was the voice for moral leadership and also fought for the soul of America.

I’ve given up trying to influence the Republicans in my community to get informed of the facts. It is their choice to stick their heads in the sand and watch our freedoms and rights as Americans slowly disappear under the direction of the very sick lawless man in the White House. History will not look kindly on these die-hard Republicans!

Yes, we are all better off now that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead; however the credit should be given to our military forces for their courage and bravery, and I say this in spite of Trump, not because of Trump. One of Trump’s supporters said to me, “Well, don’t you give him credit for what happened?” No, I don’t. He never served our country and his excuse was bone spurs.

Today I’m speaking to my fellow Democrats and independents to speak up to make a difference at this extremely dangerous time in our history of the United States of America. I am praying for the truth to win out at the looming impeachment trial in the Senate and for the senators to put country over party! As Edmund Burke stated, “The only way for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing!” Or as Cummings said, “Come on people, we are better than this!”

Linda Carr

Eagle