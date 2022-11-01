Letter: County officials miss mark on fairgrounds proposal

On Oct. 11, Eagle County Facilities Manager Jan Miller and Charlie Kolarik, an architect, met with the Eagle County Board of Commissioners on the master plan for the fairgrounds. The fairgrounds proposal is laid out in three phases, costing Eagle County taxpayers an estimated $55 Million over the course of the project. This project includes an addition of a 100-unit short-term RV Park geared toward out-of-towners. As part of the development team on the newly-improved River Dance RV Park in Gypsum, I acknowledge that I have a conflict of interest. However, my push to say “no” on the fairground’s proposal goes far beyond that.

Land in this community is finite and opportunities for new, affordable housing are difficult to come by. Why aren’t county officials looking at putting Miller Ranch 2.0 at the site? This site would arguably work much better than the “West Eagle” site currently under consideration. Even with the addition of another egress point at the fairgrounds, West Eagle only adds to the congestion along Grand Avenue. Put the housing units dedicated to West Eagle at the fairgrounds site.

Our county commissioners need to look closely at what $55 million could do for our community. Voters overwhelmingly rejected the $40 million Mountain Recreation tax proposal. Instead of an RV Park geared toward out-of-towners, could the county help Mountain Rec fix and staff the Eagle and Gypsum pools? How many daycare providers and facilities could that money support? How could that money be spent to support mental health projects in our community? Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney summed it up best when she said, “When we are all said and done, the estimated tax revenue for the county would be $57 million and we will be losing $55 million. I think we need to give this some careful consideration.”

I encourage community members to complete the Online Survey and tell county officials that we have better uses for our tax dollars than a short-term RV Park.

Patrick Scanlan

Edwards