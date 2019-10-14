Letter: Booth Heights isn’t just another Vail controversy

I feel that your article and cover story in the Oct. 10 issue of the Vail Daily about the Booth Heights controversy belittles the honest efforts of Vail citizens trying to prevent the project and misses the point. This is not about yet another oversized building project but an attempt to save the herd of bighorn sheep who are dependent for their survival on our preserving what little remains of their critical winter environment.

Charlie Langmaid

Vail