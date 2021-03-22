Letter: COVID-19 restrictions being ignored

I was shocked to see the crowds in Vail on Saturday afternoon. The bars and tables surrounding the fountain at Seibert Circle made it difficult to walk through to take our equipment to our locker. Then after a little apres ski time at Los Amigos, the crowd from the Circle all the way down to the Covered Bridge looked like spring break on the Florida beaches. The photo on the cover of [Sunday’s] Daily didn’t begin to show how bad it was. In it, no one was wearing masks or distanced and likely they felt that drinking allowed them to be maskless. I am fully vaccinated and don’t really feel worry for myself as I did earlier in the pandemic, but if we want to beat this thing, we need to show that we are serious about protecting our community.

Sheila Whitman

Vail