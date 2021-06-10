Letter: Critical Race Theory is unadorned racism

The Rev. Dr. Thistlethwaite endorses Critical Race Theory. She even uses this theory in her books. As an author, that is her choice in what still is a free country.

But to suggest, as she implicitly does, that Americans who don’t subscribe to this questionable theory are somehow suspect — indeed, racists — crosses the line.

She is free to “check her own white privilege.”

But, I wonder how many Eagle County residents believe they have a “white privilege” to check?

How many Eagle County residents believe they are “complicit” in the Rev. Dr.’s notion of racism?

I may be mistaken, but I believe the greater majority of Eagle County residents will see Critical Race Theory for what it is: unadorned racism at its worst.

Gerald Katz

Edwards