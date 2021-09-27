Letter: Cunningham for school board

I’m writing to whole-heartedly endorse Susie Cunningham for Eagle County Board of Education. As a mother of three grown sons, Susie has experienced the education system from kindergarten through college in both public and private school systems.

Susie is passionate about providing quality education and curriculums for the students of the valley that will best set them up for success in life. Her focus will be to ensure that every student going through Eagle County Schools will be proficient in reading and writing at the appropriate stages of their education. We are fortunate to have someone like Susie who is willing to invest her time and energy to the benefit of our children.

Tonia Whitton

Edwards