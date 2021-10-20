Letter: Cunningham for school board

I am not affiliated with any party. After personally meeting Susan Cunningham through friends, I support her for the Eagle County School District Board of Education. She is running for all of the right reasons. She is someone who is passionate about improving the quality of education in Eagle County. She has the experience, the time and the energy to do so.

Instead of the status quo — looking good on paper — Susan’s main objective and expertise is to upgrade the curriculum. This needs to be brought back to where it includes a genuine education — making sure our third graders can read and math remains part of high school. We want our children to be empowered with knowledge and the ability to discern. This builds self esteem, the key to enable our valley’s youth to achieve success in school and beyond.

This election is really important because several seats are open. The people have the power to vote for change. Susan Cunningham wants your voice to be heard. She wants solutions that bring the joy of education back into the system.

Vote Cunningham, Bergquist, Keiser, Sink, Avila.

Sally Becker

Vail