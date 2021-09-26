Letter: Cunningham for school board

I am supporting Susan Cunningham for Board of Education — District G. Children learn to read through third grade. After third grade, they read to learn. Currently, 63% of our third graders are below grade level.

She believes it is imperative that we assist our younger students in acquiring a solid reading foundation through a “Save our Children Program” to help ensure future educational success. Support Cunningham. She will work hard to give everyone a voice, parents, students and teachers.

Jennifer Woolley

Edwards