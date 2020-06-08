Letter: Curious about COVID-19 test results
In mid-March, here in Vail, I came down with a dry cough, fever, chills and was lethargic. The fever lasted only two days so I didn’t bother getting tested.
Recently, I had a serology test in California and tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. My test results were automatically given to California health officials. This has left me wondering how many other COVID-19 cases have been undercounted in Eagle county as vacationers left Vail with symptoms that later testing proved Vail was the source.
Geoff Smith
Vail
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User