Letter: Curious about COVID-19 test results

In mid-March, here in Vail, I came down with a dry cough, fever, chills and was lethargic. The fever lasted only two days so I didn’t bother getting tested.

Recently, I had a serology test in California and tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. My test results were automatically given to California health officials. This has left me wondering how many other COVID-19 cases have been undercounted in Eagle county as vacationers left Vail with symptoms that later testing proved Vail was the source.

Geoff Smith

Vail