Letter: Dancing in the Park was magnificent

I’d like to thank the town of Avon for putting on this amazing event free of charge for the residents to enjoy. It was an hour and a half of magnificence. Top quality performances and variety in the most beautiful setting ever!

We are lucky people to have access to such entertainment at no cost.

Once again my compliments to all the beautiful dancers, organizers and town of Avon. I hope anyone who has not attended the Vail Dance Festival will not miss this opportunity and buy tickets to attend over the next four nights.

Lisa de Meillac

Avon