Letter: Dangerous lies not worth printing

It’s irresponsible of the Vail Daily to publish the letter from Mike Kieler on Dec. 5, suggesting a book from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr that slanders Dr. Fauci with conspiracy theories and evidence-free claims about the nature of the pandemic.

Kennedy has been disavowed by his own family for his persistent misinformation claims, and he’s been banned by Instagram for consistently posting inaccurate information about the vaccine and the pandemic’s origin. He’s also a long-time anti-vaxxer whose work has necessitated retractions from Salon , Rolling Stone and others who have played host to it in the past.

The Vail Daily shouldn’t give a forum to the furtherance of dangerous lies from hucksters and shills looking to make a buck during a public health emergency.

Dan Fletcher

Vail