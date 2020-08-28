Letter: Dangers of hyperbole and fear-mongering in Jonah Goldberg column

While Jonah Goldberg, in his “Dangers of ‘Why Not?’” column, is entitled to his opinion that idealism “can have objectively evil consequences,” I take offense to his hyperbole and fear-mongering in his attack against progressive politics. Goldberg states “progressive activists and politicians have endorsed the idea of abolishing the police … Truly abolishing the police would invite horrifying levels of violence, looting and robbery, as well as a riot of vigilantism as homeowners, business owners and other citizens took self-defense in their own hands.” First is his use of inflammatory language: “horrifying level of violence,” “abolishing the police.”

But what is more irresponsible is the lack of facts. What progressive politicians is he talking about? Bernie Sanders, the most visible progressive politician, when asked about defunding the police called for police to be paid higher wages. Mr. Sanders states: “I called for police departments that have well-educated, well-trained, well-paid professionals. And too often around this country right now, you have police officers who take the job at low payment, don’t have much education don’t have many training-and I want to change that.” That is not a call to abolish the police, but rather support them with higher wages and education. “Defund” does not mean abolish, but rather reallocate funding to better serve the respective community. Not one mainstream progressive has called for abolishing the police.

Goldberg’s remarks are a thinly-disguised political ploy to link progressive politicians and with presidential candidate Joe Biden; and convince his readers that democrats want to get rid of the police.

As a nationally syndicated columnist, Goldberg should write facts rather than hyperbole, which only serves to flame fear, suspicion and discontent among Americans.

Christy Greenblatt

Vail