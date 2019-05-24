Letter: David Campbell for Holy Cross Energy board

I would like to express my support for David Campbell to serve on the Holy Cross Energy board of directors. David Campbell has been with Slifer Smith and Frampton since 1993 and has been an excellent part of our team. His work ethic and willingness are to get the job done, no matter how difficult the task. David has researched Holy Cross and is inspired by the pursuit of clean, renewable power while realizing that the service must be affordable and reliable.

Rodney Slifer

Vail