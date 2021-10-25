Letter: Davis for Vail Town Council

I am pleased to nominate one of the most dedicated civil servants I know, Barry Davis.

It’s hard to summarize the amount of passion, creativity and integrity he’s brought to our Vail community. Barry often puts the needs and interests of others before himself. I have had the privilege of knowing Barry Davis for a little over three years but seems like I have known him for 10.

He is an advocate for this profession. Barry is always willing to lend a hand to mentor others as well as our kids. Barry is always working on being prepared for the next vision and opportunity for our community.

For these reasons and many more, I hope we can recognize our community will be very fortunate to have Barry Davis represent our town council.

Leigh Hoerner

Vail