Letter: Dear tourists: Don’t be that person

I understand that tourists are what makes the Vail Valley go ’round — however, please respect where you play. Over the years, more and more I have seen blatant disregard for facilities that are used by visitors. Broken glass in changing rooms, towels and trash thrown all over pool areas, treating facilities, restaurants and workers like they are below you.

We don’t come to Lubbock or Tallahassee and trash your homes. Please quit doing the same to us here in Avon. In the past two years, I have never been treated worse than tourists have treated me, and I’m not even in the service industry. I am out after a day of work, my friends are out after a day and night of work, and so many tourists are trying to fight, break things and treat where we play like a trash dump.

All I am asking is please quit acting like entitled brats. If that hurts your feelings, then you are the entitled brat that I speak of. No one owes you anything — especially those who live here, trying to enjoy the last bits of quality that this valley offers.

Andrew Jones

Avon