Letter: Dear visitors to the valley

Locals appreciate your business and visits to one of the most beautiful parts of the world but please do some research and quit being clueless with our mask mandates and restaurant restrictions of our county. The number of groups of more than 10 coming into restaurants who yell at the host for not being able to sit together is more than a rare occurrence, at least that I have seen.

In the grocery stores, on buses and in lift lines, please wear your masks and don’t laugh in someone’s face when they call you out on it. It has been 12 months — it takes less time to potty train a child.

Andrew Jones

Avon