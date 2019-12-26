Letter: Deep gratitude from veterans

Again this year the Vail Health Foundation, under the direction of Charmayne Bernhardt, has created a multitude of incredibly generous Christmas gift boxes for veterans in need in the Eagle Valley. A warm shirt, socks and movie tickets along with munchies surely fills the bill for comfort during the winter months.

But most importantly, just being remembered and thought of during the holiday is a blessing to these veterans. Gifts were received by two WWII veterans (both pilots!), Vietnam and Korea veterans and some who served in our recent conflicts in the Middle East.

We live in an amazing community that regularly steps forward with compassion, thoughtfulness, and generosity. We are very blessed. We send blessings to everyone for a happy and healthy New Year and we thank you for remembering our veterans who served their country. With deepest gratitude.

Pat Hammon

Eagle County Veteran Service Office