Letter: Definition of ‘on your left’

We had a bad accident on the Eagle Valley trail on the way to Edwards last week. My son, who is 18 months out of back surgery, was riding toward Edwards when we came upon a family on their hotel-issued bikes. We clearly called, “on your left” at the number of bikers, and then moved to pass at about 10 mph. One of the girls in the family, about 12 or so, took “on your left” as a directive to move left causing my son to have to veer left at a bad point with a drop-off. This caused him to wash out the front and go over the handlebars. It was a moment of panic for me knowing the condition of his back.

The other family, upon hearing me inquire about his back, made a hasty retreat. In the end, it was just some nasty road rash, a new helmet, and minor bike repair. His back was OK.

I write this to remind our visiting families to please take the time to get to know the rules and etiquette of our wonderful paths in the valley and to help prevent unnecessary crashes in the future.

Peter Shirley

Avon