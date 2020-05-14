Letter: DeGolia, Campbell for Holy Cross board
Despite the terrifying toll that COVID-19 is taking on our communities and economy, it’s important to remember other threats remain just as serious. COVID-19 devastated Colorado’s winter economy by canceling the last two weeks in March, which is precisely what unchecked climate change will do. You can help prevent that from happening by voting in the Holy Cross election by mail-in ballot, helping your utility continue its remarkable progress expanding clean power through the region and demonstrating leadership for the nation.
The two best candidates for the job are Alex DeGolia in the Western District, and David Campbell in the Northern District. Alex has a Ph.D. in environmental management, served as a White House natural resources staffer, and now works on clean energy and climate strategy. Tesla-driving David Campbell brings a business and real estate background to the job. He supports clean energy development while keeping rates stable and modernizing the electricity grid. He has done his homework and run for this seat before. Look for your ballot in the mail.
Auden Schendler
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User