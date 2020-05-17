Letter: Democracies don’t send the police?
In his May 15 rebuttal to Butch Mazzucca’s recent opinion piece, Piero Costa states: “No democratic country sends the police in the middle of the night to arrest you.”
When the United States government sent a 47-man, heavily-armed SWAT team to Roger Stone’s Florida home at 4 a.m. and arrested him, I’m pretty sure that was a democratic country sending the police in the middle of the night to arrest him!.
Mike Kieler
EagleVail
