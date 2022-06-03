Letter: Dems voting for Coram will be mistake

Some Democrats in the 3rd Congressional District have changed to unaffiliated as a method to vote against Lauren Boebert in the primary. I am a registered Democrat, I am absolutely opposed to Boebert, but Dems should not vote in the Republican primary. Democrats must focus fully on electing someone who can beat Boebert.

Boebert’s opponent in the primary is Don Coram, a reasonable bipartisan state legislator. But he won’t beat Boebert. She has $4 million in the bank and national support. Coram has less than $100,000 and is unknown.

Boebert beat Scott Tipton by 10,000 votes in the 2020 Republican primary and it’s likely she’ll get more votes this time from her base. So, that means at least 15,000 unaffiliated would need to vote for Coram. That’s a massive amount of votes in a primary.

By voting for Coram, Democrats also send a terrible message to actual independent/unaffiliated voters. This election will hinge on independents — the largest block of voters in the 3rd. They need to know that Dems are firmly behind the Democratic nominee. A lot of independents don’t like Boebert.

Boebert can be defeated. She beat Diane Mitsch-Bush by 51 percent to 45 percent. But Mitsch-Bush chose not to campaign because of COVID-19 and still gathered nearly 200,000 votes.

Dems must put all our effort — and money — into winning the 3rd. That work starts with Democrats voting for Democrats in the primary. We can beat Boebert.

Joe Lewandowski

Durango