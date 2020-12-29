Letter: Deny the Rincon gravel pit application

I am writing to ask that the Eagle County Planning Commission deny the Rincon gravel pit application for an exemption to the Dotsero Community Plan. There is simply no need for a new gravel pit.

I was on the Planning Commission when we approved the Hidden Valley gravel pit just a couple miles north of Dotsero. That gravel operation has many years of life left to supply gravel for Eagle County. Most people driving north on the River Road have no idea it’s there. That “hidden” aspect was the main reason that operation got my vote.

Driving north on the Colorado River Road from Dotsero you top the hill and are greeted with a spectacular view of the river, the valley and the Flat Tops. We shouldn’t mar that view with a new and unnecessary eyesore. We can see what a string of gravel operations can do to the landscape with the existing pits along the Eagle River between Eagle and Gypsum. It’s not pretty.

After spending most of my career as a land surveyor and engineer in the Eagle Valley, I well understand the value of a local gravel supply for construction. But there are already enough gravel operations to provide that supply for many years to come. The Rincon operation just isn’t needed and could do more harm than good to Eagle County’s recreation-based economy, an economy that increasingly relies on the Colorado River above Dotsero.

I urge you to follow the staff recommendation and deny both the exemption and special use permit applications.

Ken Neubecker

Glenwood Springs