Letter: Desperate swipes at Trump
February 26, 2019
It takes only moments for a reader to spot when a columnist has run out of arguments that can be supported with fact. Vail Daily columnist Jay Wissot lost all credibility in his latest ("Overcoming our imperfections is what has made America great") when he could not document even one source to support his accusations that Donald Trump, abetted by the Republican Party, promoted the long list of lies provided to the reader by Wissot. When a columnist resorts to unsourced, unproven arguments devoid of fact, it becomes clear that those arguments are borne not out of truth but rather desperation.
Tom Chastain
Eagle-Vail
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- O. J. Simpson spotted in Vail, posing for selfies
- Warning issued for Edwards residents after 8-10 mountain lions seen roaming neighborhoods
- Lions are on the hunt in Edwards, wildlife officials say
- Obituary: Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lee Trujillo, Jan. 19, 1954 – Feb. 20, 2019
- Cordillera resort to reopen as tony drug-treatment facility for ‘seriously underserved population’ — the wealthy