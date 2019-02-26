Letter: Desperate swipes at Trump

It takes only moments for a reader to spot when a columnist has run out of arguments that can be supported with fact. Vail Daily columnist Jay Wissot lost all credibility in his latest ("Overcoming our imperfections is what has made America great") when he could not document even one source to support his accusations that Donald Trump, abetted by the Republican Party, promoted the long list of lies provided to the reader by Wissot. When a columnist resorts to unsourced, unproven arguments devoid of fact, it becomes clear that those arguments are borne not out of truth but rather desperation.

Tom Chastain

Eagle-Vail