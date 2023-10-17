Letter: Developments exponentially impact wildlife more than trails

Kate Sheldon’s recent letter struck me as the height of hypocrisy. I’m sure that letter was written at her dining room table up on East Haystacker on the very spot where elk were overwintering for hundreds of years before the first shovel went into the ground for the Eagle Ranch development.

I’m quoting verbatim from that letter: “Since the Haymaker Trail opened, the E-16 Frying Pan River Elk Herd has diminished from its historic numbers of more than 10,000 elk to my consistent observation of less than 700.” The absurdity of that statement boggles the mind.

Where was the outrage when the Haymeadow or the Hockett projects were approved? The Haymeadow project is and will continue to be exponentially more impactful to this herd than a few miles of trails that are far removed from the valley floor.

The majority of biking/hiking trails that exist in Eagle have been in existence in some form or another for more than 20 years. There have been some additional trails built over the years, but those are offset when older trails are deprecated and revegetated.

I’m all for early closures and late openings where it makes sense, like the ones implemented in conjunction with the BCVROS trail system. But I’m not sure a winter Haymaker closure is necessary.

Todd Beckum

Eagle