Letter: Diane Mitsch Bush is the best choice for Western Slope
Letter: Diane Mitsch Bush is the best choice for Western Slope

To my Republican friends: I respect your support of President Trump … I disagree but I understand it. But please, please split your vote and support Diane Mitsch Bush for Congressional District 3. She is unbelievably knowledgeable about our Western Slope issues.

She is honest and ethical down to the bottom of her feet. I know because I worked closely with her when we were both county commissioners. The candidate your party put forward in a fit of run-a-way enthusiasm has one issue, Second Amendment protection. Beyond that, she parrots party dogma with no real understanding of the issues. Centrist Diane Mitsch Bush deserves your vote.

Peter Runyon

Eagle County

