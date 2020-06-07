Letter: Diane Mitsch Bush is the clear choice

Like most people I have a limited amount of time to engage with knotty public policy issues. Our country is complex. Our world is complex. We elect people to deal with this stuff for us, which is the point of representative government.

I want a congressional representative who is curious about how things work and who can grasp information and concepts, who can see different viewpoints while maintaining their own core values, and who thinks that good government is positive and necessary. I want a congressional representative who will help bring the United States Congress back as a functioning legislative body.

As a resident of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District (a huge district which includes the west half of Eagle County), I feel that I have a clear choice in the Democratic primary.

Diane Mitsch Bush was a Routt County Commissioner for six years and was subsequently very effective in the Colorado House of Representatives. She was awarded the 2015 Legislator of the Year by the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union and Colorado Livestock Association and was Conservation Colorado’s 2017 legislator of the year. I find it admirable that she can be effective for both ranchers and environmentalists. She has shown an ability to work with a wide variety of people to enact good public policy.

Her opponent in the primary, James Iacino, has no history in government and only moved to the 3rd Congressional District in 2019.

Please, when you get your Democratic primary ballot, vote for someone who has shown that she can do the job. Vote for Diane Mitsch Bush.

Cynthia Lepthien

Eagle