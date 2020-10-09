Letter: Diane Mitsch-Bush will be an effective legislator

I’m voting for Diane Mitsch-Bush to fill Colorado’s House of Representatives seat in the 3rd Congressional District. Diane is intelligent and thoughtful, and has worked hard for Eagle County and Colorado’s Western Slope during her tenure as a Routt County Commissioner and representative in the Colorado House.

Far from being a socialist, she has been an effective legislator, sponsoring many successful, pragmatic, and sensible bills that were supported by both sides of the aisle. She served on the House Committee for Agriculture, Livestock, and Natural Resources and on the Interim Water Committee, so she knows and has focused on the issues facing Western Slope communities.

Lauren Boebert may have fancy well-produced ads, and no doubt she would enter the halls of Congress defending the Second Amendment and chanting “Not One More Drop” (of Western Slope water being transbasin-diverted to the Front Range). But she will not hit the ground running with an ability to make a difference. West to east water transfers are a matter of state jurisdiction, so her opinions on this are largely irrelevant to the position she seeks. And at this point, we have enough voices in Congress defending unrestrained gun rights.

Diane is incredibly energetic and focused. Equally as impressive, she shows up. I can’t count the number of times I have been at our local highway and river cleanups, or various events in Eagle County, where Diane has appeared, interested and supportive of what matters to us. She knows your name and picks up the last conversation you had with her. She will never forget where she comes from, who she answers to (everyone in her district), or the issues that are important to this community she knows so well. Please join me in voting for Diane Mitsch-Bush.

Linn Brooks

Avon