Letter: Did Boebert write that column?

When I saw Lauren Boebert had submitted a guest column, I immediately thought: “This’ll be good for a few laughs.” But I was disappointed.

Why? Because the esteemed Boebert did not write the column — someone else wrote it for her. How do I know? The fourth word in the very first sentence is “platitudes.” Anyone who has ever heard Boebert publicly speak knows she does not use such words. If pressed for a definition, she would most likely state with unwavering certainty that platitudes are egg-laying mammals from Australia.

Tim Lawrence

Gypsum