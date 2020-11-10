Letter: Disabled skiers and new reservation system

Thank you, Vail Resorts, for adding a degree of difficulty to the already challenging daily three-ring circus of the disabled. By forcing adaptive skiers to navigate this year’s reservation system, Vail Resorts is adding an obstacle to an already difficult balancing act.

Showing up is usually the hardest part of a ski day (often only a few hours long) for someone with a disability. The reservation system is going to complicate very involved and fragile routines. I realize this has been a challenging year and the season ahead appears tenuous as everyone makes sacrifices.

However, there is never more than a handful of adaptive skiers on the mountain at any given time and it would be nice if Vail Resorts could somehow rise above their corporate bubble, find a little thoughtful consideration and give the disabled a break.

Doss Malone

Avon