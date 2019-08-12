Letter: Disgusted by burro photo on front page

I am responding to the letter by Shelley Hall regarding the burro photo that graced the front page recently. She has expressed my sentiments exactly. The burro had no place in the race and was being treated with disregard for the animal’s health. Where was the newborn? Alone in some hot barn with no one caring for it.

It is simply greed and selfishness by the participants, wanting their pictures in the paper, thinking they are so “cute.” Where was the race committee? The sponsors? Is it so very important that the show must go on for this sort of thing to occur? Another burro could have been chosen to be in the event. They were all as selfish and uncaring as the participants. I am disgusted.

Corkie Ramey

Eagle