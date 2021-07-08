Letter: Dismayed by cartoon critical of fireworks

I was dismayed by the cartoon in the Vail Daily on the Fourth of July. The cartoon questioned: Are we celebrating freedom and democracy or are we just making a lot of dangerous bellicose, nationalistic noise?

With the woke crowd around every corner these days, I sure hope they do not come for our celebrating the Fourth of July.

When it comes to celebrating July 4, I agree with what was said by one of our founding fathers and second president of these United States, John Adams: “I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary festival … It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more.”

President Adams was right then, and he is right now.

Joseph Joyce

Vail