Letter: Dobbs on distracting from nature’s beauty

Greg Dobbs’ introduction to his piece “Distracting from Nature’s Beauty” was perfect. I too have witnessed the unadorned beauty of Victoria Falls and couldn’t help but compare it to our gaudy Niagara. But I have sincerely cherished the small sweet ponds, beaver dam, flowers, grasses, trees and playground in Bighorn Park.

I propose the signs be a one-time, temporary installation. Let the children read an old fashioned book, off device, brought along to to savor in a private nook.

Namaste to all longtime and budding nature and book lovers … another beautiful summer awaits!

Marla Dawn Music

Denver and sometime Vail Racquet Club resident