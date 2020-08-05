Letter: Does Kaepernick have a job yet? | VailDaily.com
Letter: Does Kaepernick have a job yet?

Colin Kaepernick was blackballed by NFL owners following the 2016 season for kneeling during the national anthem. Now, kneeling has become standard-operating-procedure for professional sports teams around the world and Pop Warner kids.  Guess we can’t blackball all the players this time, but history shows that we over-hype symbolism and under perform with substance.  Just ask John Lewis.     

Rocky Hill

Denver and Avon

