Letter: Does Kaepernick have a job yet?
Colin Kaepernick was blackballed by NFL owners following the 2016 season for kneeling during the national anthem. Now, kneeling has become standard-operating-procedure for professional sports teams around the world and Pop Warner kids. Guess we can’t blackball all the players this time, but history shows that we over-hype symbolism and under perform with substance. Just ask John Lewis.
Rocky Hill
