Letter: Dog trespassing tragedy

I painfully read the article regarding the dog trespassing that ended in the animal’s death. So this means I can shoot any dog or person trespassing in my yard? How about all the golfers trying to retrieve their balls in my yard? I can shoot them?

How about the concern the young man who killed the dog had for the wildlife? Hmmmm … sitting in a deer stand, waiting to kill a buck but saw a dog running supposedly chasing a fawn. Wait, what? He is hunting deer but wants to protect them?

I get that the dogs ran on private property, but dang, I would have gotten out of my deer stand and then yelled at the dogs that were wearing collars. Knowing that they got loose. I would never shoot a domestic dog (someone‘s pet).

Please stay on your ranch.

Kelly Hillencamp

Avon