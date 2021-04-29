Letter: Dogs over politicians any day

I laughed out loud when I read Suzy Smith’s letter telling Sen. Kerry Donovan to leave her dog at home. Smith felt Sen. Donovan was disrespecting our Capitol and everyone in the state of Colorado by bringing her dog to work and letting him sit on a couch.

This Coloradan doesn’t feel remotely disrespected by a dog at our Capitol. In fact, given the way some of our elected officials behave, I would much rather interact with a legislator’s dog over the legislator themselves. Maybe if there were more dogs at our Capitol, it would be a more productive and less contentious place. I ran this concept past my dog, and he totally agreed with me.

Natalie Rooney

Eagle