Letter: Donald Trump wants to be king

This may sound crazy, but Donald Trump wants to be king. Our Democracy is under attack and is in trouble. He has said on multiple occasions, once he is elected for a second term, he will have a third and a fourth term (even though we have term limits for the presidency). He has also indicated if he is not re-elected, he might not leave.

Trump praises autocrats, he envies them, and wants to be one of them. He has extended his executive powers, weakening the legislative and judicial branches. He has disdain for the Constitution and the rule of law. Ignoring Congress’s oversight responsibilities and legally authorized subpoenas, he feels he is above the law.

He uses force to suppress our First Amendment rights to peacefully assemble and protest. Any attempt to question his actions or remarks are just a “hoax.” Everyone but him is untruthful.

He preaches nationalism, especially white nationalism. Hearing his rhetoric, white national militias are armed and ready to fight. He preaches religious intolerance. Immigrants and people of color “should go back where they came from.” After all, they are “criminals and rapists.” They are his scapegoats, taking American jobs.

Attacking the free press, the media, the “fake news,” anyone who disagrees with him is a liar. He has tried to control information about COVID-19 released by our own government agencies, especially when it doesn’t agree with his own misleading storyline. Blocking the release of information by our intelligence agencies to Congress, he allows foreign misinformation to flourish.

He has continued to state that if he loses the election, it is because of voter fraud and therefore may not abide by the results, undermining the integrity of our elections. He and Republicans are using gerrymandering, changing voter eligibility rules and polling locations and times to suppress voting.

Trump did not cause the COVID-19 pandemic, however, his administration’s mismanagement has caused chaos. A quicker response would have saved thousands of lives, millions of jobs and not crippled our economy.

The United States of America was founded to escape the tyranny of a king. Our Constitution was written to avoid the concentration of power in an autocrat, with checks and balances of three coequal branches of government. Donald Trump wants to destroy 244 years of American Democracy. We cannot let him.

Stephen Gordon

Eagle