Letter: Donation supports early-learning programs at Family Learning Center

The staff and families of the Family Learning Center (FLC) would like to express their gratitude to the Rothkopf family, who have made FLC's largest-ever private donation.

This gift will go directly to support the improvement and quality of FLC's teachers and staff. The Family Learning Center believes that all children deserve access to a great start in learning and in life and works to ensure that all children in Eagle County can experience the benefits of a high-quality early learning program, and great teachers are indispensable to that mission.

I see this gift as an opportunity to retain and recruit highly qualified staff and to advance the quality of the programs offered at FLC. The most important aspect of a high-quality early-learning program is good teachers. Through this gift, FLC will be able to seek out and retain the best teachers and continue to be a community leader for high-quality early learning in Eagle County. We are incredibly grateful for the Rothkopf family's generosity, which will allow FLC to support its teaching team and will help us to continually improve the quality of our programs.

The Family Learning Center provides affordable, high-quality early childhood programs to children from the ages of 8 weeks to 6 years old using developmentally appropriate practices in a safe, healthy and nurturing environment. To learn more about the Family Learning Center's early childhood programs, call 970-926-7070 or visit http://www.flcedwards.org.

Michael Fox

Executive director, Family Learning Center