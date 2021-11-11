Letter: Donovan and dishonest media

The showdown between Kerry Donovan and Lauren Boebert would have been epic. That will be surely missed. But the phrase, “Let’s go Brandon” originated after the media again failed to report what actually is happening. The Vail Daily just emphasized the lack of truthful media by saying it is a rallying cry for Republicans, while attendees at sports games and events are chanting this all over the world. Call the spade a spade for once, Nate Peterson.

Rick Ross

Vail