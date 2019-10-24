Letter: Don’t be deceived – vote no on Proposition CC

What the ballot language and all of the advertising in favor of Proposition CC don’t say is that it would gut one of the most valuable provisions of our Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, the provision that provides us with tax refunds in each year that the government hits its spending cap. If passed, Prop CC would take that away forever.

That’s right, if Prop CC passes, Coloradans will never receive TABOR triggered tax refunds ever again.

Tax refunds aren’t “gifts” from government, they are hard-earned dollars that we, the taxpayers, never owed government in the first place. Proposition CC would be better named Proposition Pickpocket, as it is little more than a clever ruse to convince Coloradans that their money isn’t really theirs.

And, just in case you think there is any legitimate reason for the government to rob us taxpayers of the refunds due to us, it’s worth noting that the state’s existing budget of more than $32 billion is its biggest ever. Those supporting Prop CC are telling us that the record budget isn’t enough, when really those responsible for the budget are simply terrible at prioritizing the state’s needs and even worse at spending our money. Even the Denver Post Editorial Board in its October 3 op-ed said “We recommend voters mark “no” on their ballots…”

Please join me in voting no on Proposition CC.

Katherine Paison-Senn

Eagle