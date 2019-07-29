Letter: Don’t believe National Popular Vote misinformation

Here in Colorado, some opponents of a National Popular Vote are spreading the notion that “there’s no such thing as a certified national popular vote.” Like denying the moon landing, this is pure nonsense.

In fact, existing federal law (dating from 1887) requires each state to file an official certificate specifying their presidential popular vote count. This must be done prior to the meeting of the Electoral College in the December following a presidential election. You can see the certificates on the web for yourself at https://www.archives.gov/federal-register/electoral-college/2016/certificates-of-ascertainment.html

Diane Alexander

Buena Vista