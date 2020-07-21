Letter: Don’t bulldoze the preschool

We urge the Vail Town Council to please reconsider the bulldozing of a preschool without first securing a viable alternative location. The scarcity of child care in the valley, and in Vail, in particular, is a shortage of equal severity to that of employee housing. The mission statement of the town of Vail is “Grow a vibrant, diverse economy and community and preserve our surrounding natural environment, providing our citizens and guests with exceptional services and an abundance of recreational, cultural and educational opportunities.”

The program at Children’s Garden of Learning embodies this on every level. If the town is committed to making Vail a place where families can live and work, child care is a necessity. Please reconsider this decision with full public input and transparency.

Chad and Kelli Holtz

EagleVail