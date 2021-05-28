Letter: Don’t call me a hater

In his May 27 column, Jay Wissot states: “We don’t hate each other’s religion the way we hate each other’s politics.”

Just for the record, Mr. Wissot, I don’t hate your religion or lack thereof. I don’t hate your politics. I don’t hate your Judaism or lack thereof. I don’t hate anything about you.

While I vehemently disagree with your brand of politics and view of the world, I very much respect your right to your position on both. So please, don’t ever again accuse me of hating anything.

Mike Kieler

EagleVail