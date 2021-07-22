Letter: Don’t expect the truth at Freedom Conference

The Beaver Creek area will be hosting a conservative confab August 27-28 when the Steamboat Institute brings their 13th Annual Freedom Conference to the Park Hyatt. This is a repeat appearance from last year, when organizers fled stringent COVID-19 restrictions in Steamboat Springs.

Donald Trump is unlikely to show, as his New York and New York City legal woes continue to mount. But that’s OK, the Former Guy will be represented by one of his most ardent supporters, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who may be auditioning to be a VP or even presidential candidate come 2024.

Dr. Scott Atlas will be back for a second appearance in a row. Although he has zero background or expertise in epidemiology or viral infections , he was Trump’s favorite COVID-19 advisor, because Atlas told Trump what he wanted to hear, rather than scientific facts. Consequently, the USA has over 600,000 COVID-19 dead and climbing.

Marc Morano, non-scientist founder of fossil-fuel-funded Climate Depot might be challenged to explain record heat waves this summer.

The last headliner is Art Laffer , who invented trickle-down economic theory on a cocktail napkin . He believes that more money for the rich will help everyone else, despite increasing wealth inequality and the demise of the middle class.

Brodie Farquhar

Hayden