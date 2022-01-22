Letter: Don’t miss the next legacy parade

I attended the 10th Mountain Legacy Ski Down and Parade on Jan. 14 to support my veteran friends who are involved and I can’t rave about the educational experience enough.

The emcee was enthusiastic and easy to hear over the crowd, the video shown at the base of the mountain was fascinating, the ski-down was accompanied by fireworks and gave me chills, and the support of the people there who joined in the march to remember these heroes was touching to witness.

Jeff Wiles and veteran Pete Thompson should be commended on the effort they’ve put into creating a memorable event for locals and tourists alike. Kudos to those who were behind the scenes and those who let these gentlemen run with this idea of honoring the 10th Mountain Division’s legacy.

The next one is on Feb. 18. Don’t miss it!

Debbie Robbins

Edwards